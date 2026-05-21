Pittsburgh man threatened to kill & injure others across state lines, DOJ says

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man threatened to kill and injure others across state lines, the Department of Justice says.

John Radford, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of making interstate threats.

Prosecutors say Radford emailed a person in December 2024: “I say we blow your head off with a shotgun!”

Radford allegedly called the shotgun a “mosberg 940″ and said it would be used “late at night when you’re walk back to your car.”

In September 2024, Radford emailed another person in September 2025, telling the victim that a “list” of “people…ahead of you” was “all there is keeping you alive,” the DOJ says.

Radford also allegedly said the victim wouldn’t be “too difficult” to find, and identified the person’s spouse and kids.

If convicted, Radford could face up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

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