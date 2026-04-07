Pittsburgh Marathon expected to be largest in event history as 26.2-mile race sells out

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Marathon organizers expect this year’s event to be the largest in its history, with the 26.2-mile race officially selling out.

Race organizers, P3R, said on Tuesday that more than 50,000 people are expected to participate in marathon weekend festivities in May.

“This year’s record participation reflects both the continued growth of running in our region and the strong reputation this event has built over time,” said Troy Schooley, P3R CEO. “Each year, more participants are choosing Pittsburgh as their race destination, and that momentum continues to grow.”

While the DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon is sold out, other activities are still available. Those activities include the UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon and its official walking division, the UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh back Half Marathon, the FedEx Pittsburgh Marathon Relay (teams of two to five) and the GNC Pittsburgh 4-Mile Fitness Challenge.

The UPMC Sports Medicine Pittsburgh 5K, the U.S. Steel Pittsburgh Champions Mile, the Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh Kids Marathon, the Sheetz Toddler Trot and the Pittsburgh Pet Walk will be held on Saturday, May 2, the day before the marathon.

Anyone interested in signing up for the remaining events can do so here.

A waitlist is available for anyone who still wants a chance to run the marathon. You can sign up for that, using this link.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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