Pittsburgh Mounted Patrol training at ranch in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh’s Mounted Patrol is getting a new kind of training off the beaten path.

The patrol took their horses from the stables in Brighton Heights to Havens Hideout Ranch in Moon Township to experience a different environment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates: Pittsburgh police mounted unit to remain for now

Sgt. Robert Stehle said the training will help both officers and horses when they’re back on duty.

“It’s gonna benefit us being on patrol every day,” Stehle said.

At the ranch, Stehle says horses are exposed to sights and sounds they don’t typically encounter in the city — from walking through creeks and mud to even spotting deer.

“It’s almost like you’re cutting through the woods, which would aid us in search and rescue,” Stehle added.

The training was made possible thanks to ex-cop and ranch owner Doug Havens, who said the experience was rewarding for him as well.

“It kind of brought me back to, you know, cop days — having fun doing that, plus having fun doing this, so yeah, it was really a rewarding experience for me,” Havens said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group