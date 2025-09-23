Pittsburgh named a World Festival & Event City by IFEA for 2nd year in a row

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has been named a World Festival & Event City by the International Festivals & Events Association for the second consecutive year.

The designation, awarded to only a select number of destinations globally, highlights Pittsburgh’s continued excellence as a hub for world-class festivals and events.

“Pittsburgh’s spirit shines brightest when we come together to celebrate—whether it’s through music, art, food, or community traditions,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

“To be recognized once was an honor—to continue to earn this recognition is a true testament to the collaboration, creativity, and dedication of our city’s event organizers and community partners,” said VisitPITTSBURGH President & CEO Jerad Bachar.

The award was presented to the City of Pittsburgh’s Film & Events Manager, Brian Katze, during the IFEA 70th Anniversary Convention & Expo.

Pittsburgh was one of five municipalities in the United States to receive the designation in 2025.

Cities are evaluated by an international panel of experts based on a rigorous set of criteria, including commitment to supporting events, economic impact, and the role of festivals in enhancing quality of life.

Pittsburgh’s winning application showcased a year-round roster of iconic events—from the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival and Picklesburgh to the Pittsburgh Marathon and the Three Rivers Arts Festival—that continue to draw visitors from near and far.

As the city’s event industry has grown rapidly, the Office of Film & Event Management serves as the official permitting and consulting authority for all film and event projects within the City of Pittsburgh.

Additionally, this designation supports VisitPITTSBURGH’s 10-Year Tourism Development Plan, which aims to enhance Pittsburgh’s capacity to host large-scale festivals and establish a county-wide strategy to promote events that reflect the city’s unique brand and cultural diversity.

Pittsburgh is proud to join the distinguished roster of 2025 IFEA World Festival & Event City Award recipients, alongside cities such as Dublin, Ireland; Rotterdam, the Netherlands; and Kailua Village, Hawaii.

