Pittsburgh native Aaron Donald announces retirement from NFL

Aaron Donald has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. 🍾🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024

A Penn Hills High School graduate, the defensive end played for the University of Pittsburgh, where he received All-American honors, and was selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Donald has been honored by the City of Pittsburgh for his humanitarian work. He started AD99 Solutions, a foundation that provides athletic and academic opportunities to underserved children in Pittsburgh.

Donald was the first NFL defensive tackle since 1970 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons.

Aaron Donald donates $200,000 to Pitt’s football championship fund once again

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group