Local

Pittsburgh native Aaron Donald announces retirement from NFL

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) smiles during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) (Kyusung Gong/AP)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Aaron Donald has announced his retirement from the NFL.

A Penn Hills High School graduate, the defensive end played for the University of Pittsburgh, where he received All-American honors, and was selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Pittsburgh proclaims March 4 as ‘Aaron Donald Day’

Donald has been honored by the City of Pittsburgh for his humanitarian work. He started AD99 Solutions, a foundation that provides athletic and academic opportunities to underserved children in Pittsburgh.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Aaron Donald working to break stigma on mental health, sharing message with local kids

Donald was the first NFL defensive tackle since 1970 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons.

Aaron Donald donates $200,000 to Pitt’s football championship fund once again

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 65-mile detour suggested as Pennsylvania Turnpike sees lane closure for ‘emergency road repairs’
  • Pittsburgh police station found closed during the day raises concern among residents
  • State police search for tractor-trailer involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Mercer County
  • VIDEO: Solar eclipse will be visible in Pittsburgh region next month
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read