Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton among hosts for ‘SNL’ season 50; here’s who else was announced

“Saturday Night Live” has announced its first five hosts for season 50, including Pittsburgh native and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” star Michael Keaton.

Here’s the lineup of hosts and musical guests for the first five shows:

The new season airs at 11 p.m. on Sept. 28 on WPXI. SNL will also celebrate its 50th season with a three-hour live primetime special on Feb. 16 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

