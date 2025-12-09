Pittsburgh nonprofit receives $15K from Bayer Corporation to continue feeding families

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh area nonprofit is getting a grant to help feed neighbors in need.

412 Food Rescue said they have been given $15,000 by the Bayer Fund. That’s the philanthropic arm of the Bayer Corporation.

“Bayer Fund is proud to support 412 Food Rescue and their work to make real, sustainable impacts on some of our most challenging problems,” said Michael Parrish, President of Bayer Fund. “412 Food Rescue helps combat the critical issues of food insecurity and food waste and we’re honored to play a role in their work to create more equitable and sustainable food systems.”

This is the fourth year 412 Food Rescue has gotten the grant, which goes to support their Good Food Project and Grocery Bagging Program.

“Powered by our shared goal to see the communities we serve flourish, this grant from Bayer Fund will support our work to create innovative solutions at the intersection of food waste, food insecurity and climate change,” said 412 Food Rescue President and CEO Alyssa Cholodofsky.

The Good Food Project works with partners to collect food that is considered still perfectly good to eat but cannot be sold due to aesthetic standards, sell-by timelines or transit mishaps, 412 Food Rescue explains. Around 1,300 meals are created this way each month.

The Grocery Bagging Program focuses on filling bags with fresh produce and pantry food and distributing them to low-income housing sites. Officials say they provide 1,500 pounds in groceries to people this way each week.

“As much as 40% of the food we produce in this country goes to waste, even as rising prices and unstable federal assistance worsen a hunger crisis that impacts tens of thousands of our neighbors in this region, including one in five children. The Good Food Project and Grocery Bagging Program transform these problems into mutual solutions, turning once overlooked food into nourishment and abundance,” Cholodofsky said.

