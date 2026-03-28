Investigation underway after man dies while in Donora police custody

DONORA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man died while in police custody.

John Miller, 56, died on March 22nd, five days after he was arrested by Donora Police.

What’s not clear is what led to his death.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce spoke with Miller’s family at a vigil on Friday. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the questions that they want answered.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group