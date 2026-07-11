Pittsburgh Officer taken to hospital after being poked by a used needle during traffic stop

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Police Officer was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after he was pricked by a used needle during a traffic stop.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called for a man passed out in a vehicle around 2:20 a.m.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test and the man said he had some drug paraphernalia in the car.

While an officer was searching the vehicle that was when he was pricked in the thumb by a needle in the front console.

The officer went to the hospital for evaluation and to do blood tests.

The man from the traffic stop will be charged by summons since there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him with DUI.

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