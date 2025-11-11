Pittsburgh one of 10 markets to watch in ULI Emerging Trends report

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh was named one of 10 markets to watch in a well-read annual report of the commercial real estate industry.

The report is the Urban Land Institute’s Emerging Trends in Real Estate report for 2026, a comprehensive run down and survey the ULI puts together each year in partnership with consultants at PwC that ranks the investment prospects and potential of cities throughout the United States and Canada, as well as the different sectors of the real estate market.

In an email highlighting an upcoming breakfast event on the report’s findings, the local ULI chapter was quick to note the attention paid to Pittsburgh in the new report, calling it a “dramatic shift in Pittsburgh’s real estate outlook,” adding the city and region climbed 16 spots in the report’s ranking over last year, due to “the city’s dynamic tech-ed-med ecosystem anchored by Google, Carnegie Mellon University, UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh."

