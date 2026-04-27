Pittsburgh Opera’s performance of ‘Falstaff’ kicks off at Benedum Center

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Opera’s performance of “Falstaff” kicks off this week.

The show opens on April 28 at the Benedum Center.

Performances will take place at the following times:

April 28 at 7 p.m.

May 1 at 7 p.m.

May 3 at 3 p.m.

A matinee will be performed for students on April 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s show includes audio commentary for visitors with visual impairments.

The show marks the end of this current season and a significant moment for the Pittsburgh Opera, with long-time General Director Christopher Hahn retiring at the end of it.

“Falstaff” is recognized as the final opera composed by Giuseppe Verdi.

Tickets start at $20 with discounts available for children ages 6-18, students, seniors and more.

Click here to buy tickets.

Childcare is also available for free during the Sunday performance. Click here to learn more about childcare opportunities.

Pittsburgh Opera Falstaff Pittsburgh Opera Falstaff (Source: David Bachman) (David Bachman/David Bachman)

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