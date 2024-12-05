Pittsburgh Park Conservancy releases guide of free things to do this winter throughout city

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Park Conservancy has released its Winter Program Guide, a lineup of free and accessible programs throughout the city’s regional and local parks.

The star is a new light installation called Aurora: Illuminating the Holiday Magic of Mellon Square.

“Mellon Square is typically closed each year beginning in early November. We’re thrilled to be opening the park this year and turning it into a winter gathering space for the holiday season,” said Matthew Hileman, Director of Operations and Visitor Engagement.

Other things to do include, walks in Frick and Schenley Parks, Birding Pittsburgh’s Parks in Allegheny Commons and Highland Park, Winter Seed Sowing 101 with Bird Lab, and Trail Tours in Hays Woods Park, among others.

New this year are trail tour being offered in Hays Woods Park.

Click here to see the entire guide.

