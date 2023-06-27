Pittsburgh Penguins announce 2023-24 regular-season schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced their schedule for the 2023-24 regular season.

The season will kick off with the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m.

The Penguins will play two of their first three games of the season in Pittsburgh before heading to Detroit and St. Louis. After that road stretch, they return to Pittsburgh for four consecutive home games at the end of October.

Some of the matchups to watch this season will be:

Defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Nights visit Pittsburgh on Nov. 19

Nov. 22 in Pittsburgh against the New York Rangers

The Battle of Pennsylvania vs. the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 2 in Pittsburgh

Jan 2. in Pittsburgh against the Washington Capitals

March 10 in Pittburgh vs. Edmonton

View the full schedule here.

