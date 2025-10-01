Pittsburgh Penguins to celebrate 20 seasons of Crosby, Malkin, Letang on Oct. 9 game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate the 20th season of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang at their home opener on October 9 against the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena.

Fans attending the game will receive a Penguins magnetic schedule presented by UPMC and can win prizes and enjoy special offers during the event.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats before the 7:00 PM puck drop for a special pre-game introduction of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang, who are the longest tenured trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history. To celebrate the trio’s 20th season, the Penguins are offering multiple giveaways during the game, including 20 pairs of lower-bowl seats to upcoming home games during the 2025-26 season, tickets to shows and events at PPG Paints Arena, and autographed mini helmets.

The ‘Big Three Meal Deal’ will be available for $20, offering fans a hot dog, nachos, and a regular fountain soda or Dasani bottled water at various locations throughout the arena. The Penguins Foundation is launching several fan opportunities, including the ‘Big Three Pricing Special’ for the 50/50 Raffle and the Penguins Big Three Sweepstakes, with proceeds supporting the foundation’s mission.

Crosby, Malkin, and Letang have combined for 3,703 regular-season points over the past 19 seasons, making them the highest-scoring trio of teammates with a single team in NHL history.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group