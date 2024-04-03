Local

Pittsburgh Penguins to give ‘Shirts Off Our Backs’ after final home game

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Los Angeles Kings v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 18: PPG PAINTS Arena is shown in the second period between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings on February 18, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins players will give the “Shirts Off Our Backs” to over 20 fans following the game on Monday, April 15 against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.

The annual post-game jersey presentation is part of the team’s Fan Appreciation Night at the final home game of the regular season. Game time is set for 7 p.m. with PPG Paints Arena doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Scratch cards will be distributed to all fans in attendance for a chance to win a “Shirt Off Our Back” along with other prizes, including autographed pucks, PensGear gift certificates and a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey signed by Sidney Crosby.

Fans in attendance will also have the chance to enter to win other prizes throughout the night, including a $500 DICK’S Sporting Goods gift card, “Pizza for a Year” from Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse, and one year of Mega Millions tickets thanks to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Tickets for Fan Appreciation Night are available at pittsburghpenguins.com.

