Pittsburgh Penguins host 2 kids from Make-A-Wish

PITTSBURGH — A dream came true for a few local kids who got to spend Monday as official members of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Two players from the Make-A-Wish Foundation were signed to one-day contracts.

Kent Kennedy and Jayden Flick were all smiles as they signed their contracts and spoke with the media in a news conference.

Per the terms of their contracts, the two and their families had breakfast in the locker room with some of the players, including Sidney Crosby.

Both Kent and Jayden said Crosby is their favorite Penguin.

They got to watch practice before taking the ice with the Penguins and playing with Crosby himself.

Both families said it had been a long journey to get to where they are today, and the significance of the experience was hard to put into words for Kennedy and Flick.

“It’s awesome. I don’t know what to really say. Just starstruck,” Kent said.

“Obviously really excited that I could come down here and meet everyone,” Jayden said. “Skate on the ice, go to a game, too, really cool.”

After practice, Crosby said days like this are a privilege and an inspiration. He said the annual tradition is so important and it’s not something he takes for granted.

©2024 Cox Media Group