Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates, Steelers to give out Thanksgiving meals to area families

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins are joining forces with Giant Eagle and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need on Nov. 25.

The event, known as #BurghProud, will take place at the Mazeroski Way cul-de-sac from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., aiming to provide up to 300 families with Thanksgiving meals.

Families attending the drive-thru event will receive a turkey, festive produce, apple pie and a $15 Giant Eagle gift card. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two shares per vehicle.

The Pittsburgh sports teams have partnered for the fifth consecutive year to support community members experiencing food insecurity, especially during the holiday season.

Community members are encouraged to visit pittsburghfoodbank.org to make financial contributions to help families in need.

