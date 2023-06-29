Pittsburgh Pirates delay game start due to air quality

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates game scheduled for 12:35 p.m. at PNC Park was delayed to 1:20 p.m.

After discussions with MLB, MLBPA, we have made the decision to move forward with our game today.



Today’s game will begin at 1:20PM.



We will continue to closely monitor the air quality index levels around the ballpark and respond accordingly. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 29, 2023

Air quality is once again an issue for much of the area with air pollution levels high enough to make prolonged outdoor activities difficult for some people. A Code Red Air Quality alert is in effect with the worst conditions expected during the morning hour as smoke from Canadian wildfires will bring unhealthy air quality conditions.

The Pirates take on the San Diego Padres after a game-two victory Wednesday night.

The game began with the lights turned on at hazy PNC Park, and Pirates star Andrew McCutchen put on a face mask after hitting a single in the first inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group