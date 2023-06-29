Local

Pittsburgh Pirates delay game start due to air quality

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates game scheduled for 12:35 p.m. at PNC Park was delayed to 1:20 p.m.

Air quality is once again an issue for much of the area with air pollution levels high enough to make prolonged outdoor activities difficult for some people. A Code Red Air Quality alert is in effect with the worst conditions expected during the morning hour as smoke from Canadian wildfires will bring unhealthy air quality conditions.

The Pirates take on the San Diego Padres after a game-two victory Wednesday night.

The game began with the lights turned on at hazy PNC Park, and Pirates star Andrew McCutchen put on a face mask after hitting a single in the first inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

