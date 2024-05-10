Pittsburgh Pirates fans can make parking reservations at PNC Park through new app partnership

PITTSBURGH — ParkMobile is partnering with the Pittsburgh Pirates to offer event parking reservations at PNC Park through its mobile app and website.

Fans can reserve a parking space at one of the 1,500 spaces near the ballpark ahead of a game.

“As ParkMobile continues to expand its footprint and create strategic partnerships, we are thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Pirates to make their fan experience that much better through our parking reservations solution,” said Andy Harman, vice president of sales at ParkMobile. “Now, fans can reserve and pay for parking ahead of time to take the stress out of game day.”

ParkMobile is available for iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser.

“PNC Park stands as a premier sports and entertainment destination and our commitment to a memorable experience starts even before fans enter through our gates,” said Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams. “Partnering with ParkMobile gives us the opportunity to offer guests attending games or other events at our ballpark another avenue for seamless accessibility.”

Users can reserve parking via the ParkMobile app or on the dedicated site for Pittsburgh Pirates parking website. To make a parking reservation, users can search for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or web browser, and then select the lot where they would like to park. After the reservation is booked, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group