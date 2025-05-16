Pittsburgh Pirates to give away Mac Miller bobbleheads this summer

The Pittsburgh Pirates will celebrate the city during “Yinzerpalooza” weekend by honoring Mac Miller.

Bobbleheads of the late rapper will be given out during the game on Saturday, July 19. The first 20,000 people in attendance will receive one.

The Pirates said the bobblehead was designed in collaboration with Mac Miller’s family, and will play one of his most iconic songs.

Miller, a Pittsburgh native, died in 2018 of an accidental drug overdose that investigators later learned was a deadly mixture of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

