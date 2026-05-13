Steelers tabbed for another overseas game in NFL schedule leak

This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com

It doesn’t appear as if the Pittsburgh Steelers will head to the Big Easy this upcoming season.

Mike McCarthy’s team will take on the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France, on Oct. 25, with the Week 7 matchup’s kickoff time set for 9:30 a.m., according to an NFL schedule leak on Tuesday night.

The X account @OzzyNFL was the first to report the news, which was confirmed by The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo. It’s the first schedule leak that involves the Steelers during the lead-up to the release on Thursday.

This would mark the second season in a row that the Steelers play overseas after downing the Minnesota Vikings at Dublin’s Croke Park. The Steelers have also played an international game in London, facing the Vikings at Wembley Stadium in 2013.

The 2026 NFL Paris Game will be held at the Stade de France, which was built in 1998 and is France’s largest stadium. The Stade de France is primarily the home venue for the French national football team and the French national rugby union team.

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