Thunderstorms could develop across Pittsburgh region Wednesday; damaging winds possible

PITTSBURGH — Stay weather aware today as a line of thunderstorms will try to develop across the area this afternoon.

There will be a few showers crossing the area during the morning with more persistent showers along the I-80 corridor.

An approaching cold front will spark thunderstorms to develop early to midafternoon along the Pennsylvania-Ohio border and quickly move east. A few of the storms could become strong enough to create damaging winds, especially just east of Pittsburgh.

It will be much cooler on Thursday with a lot of clouds and spotty showers.

Spring and summer warmth arrives this weekend with highs near 80 degrees on Saturday and well into the 80s on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts. on

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