Pittsburgh Pirates partners with dog food brand Bully Max for special ‘Pup Nights’

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bully Max are partnering to host special “Pup Nights” at PNC Park this season.

The Pup Nights will invite fans to bring their furry friends to enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Bully Max announced it will be honoring Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing service dogs to individuals in need, during the promotion nights.

Two dollars of every ticket sale from Pup Nights throughout the season will be donated back to Guardian Angels.

The first Pup Night will be held on April 23 and will feature a Pup Parade around PNC Park.

