Pittsburgh Pirates unveil new City Connect uniform

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates unveiled their City Connect uniform, which will be worn for the first time on June 27 as the Pirates take on the San Diego Padres at PNC Park.

The design of the Nike Pittsburgh Pirates City Connect Jersey takes elements from the city’s steel industry, its three rivers and the checkerboard found in Pittsburgh’s flag, and transforms them with a custom, geometric graphic across the top of the jersey, according to a release from the team.

The “PGH” chest graphic references the technical abbreviation of design/data systems of the future, features a structural font, and is arched similarly to the city’s bridges, according to the team. Each letter also contains a texture found on the Roberto Clemente Bridge. The iconic Pirates “P” on the sleeve sits on a generative image of a baseball.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. on June 27 before the game, there will be a Pirates City Connect Block Party on Federal Street with a live DJ, interactive games, food and drinks, and appearances by current Pirates players.

The Pirates are scheduled to wear the City Connect uniforms every Friday home game, excluding Clemente Day on Sept. 15.

For more information, visit pirates.com/CityConnect.

