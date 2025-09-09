Pittsburgh police asking for help locating man last seen Downtown

PITTSURGH, Pa. — Pittsburgh police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Special Victims Unit detectives are trying to locate Stephen Williams, 42, who they say was last seen leaving the Downtown Wyndham on Sept. 5 at 11:15 p.m. He was then seen shortly after midnight on Strawberry Way near the U.S. Steel building.

Detectives say someone reportedly found Williams’ phone on the ground in Point State Park, which is near the hotel, late Friday night. But, at this point, detectives haven’t been able to reach the unhoused person who located it.

Williams is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and red baseball hat, a white Michael Jordan jersey, blue jeans, and red and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone who sees Williams or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group