PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews battled flames at a house in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Fire officials at the scene told Channel 11 that they were called to the 3500 block of Oltman Street in Pittsburgh’s Chartiers neighborhood at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The initial investigation suggests a lightning strike played a role in the fire, firefighters said.

Parts of the house were charred and smoke was still coming out of the home when Channel 11 arrived at the scene.

Firefighters said the owner of the home was inside when the fire started, but they got out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Lightning played role in house fire in Pittsburgh, firefighters say Emergency crews battled flames at a house in Pittsburgh on Thursday. (WPXI/WPXI)

Lightning played role in house fire in Pittsburgh, firefighters say Emergency crews battled flames at a house in Pittsburgh on Thursday. (WPXI/WPXI)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group