Pittsburgh Police Chief stands by his suggested suspension for officer involved in chase

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s police chief is reacting to Channel 11’s exclusive report about the decision to fire a police officer involved in a high-speed chase.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle broke the story earlier this week that Chief Jason Lando wanted a different disciplinary action, but was overruled by the public safety director.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Public Safety Director overrules chief, calls for city officer involved in chase to be punished

The chief says he stands by his decision to call for a two-day suspension, but the public safety director has moved to fire the officer.

Dramatic surveillance video shows the SUV crashing and rolling on Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg last November. Four cars were hit by the speeding SUV and nine people were injured.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 9 people injured in large crash in Wilkinsburg after driver flees police

11 Investigates learned exclusively that a Pittsburgh police officer who stopped the car minutes earlier for an illegally tinted window and then chased the vehicle for a short time after the driver took off was given a five-day suspension pending termination by Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams.

On Friday morning, Lando defended his decision.

“I made the decision I felt was appropriate in the moment based on my comments with the officer and that’s really all I can comment on,” Lando said.

Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams has declined to comment. So has the union that represents the officer.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that officers are not allowed to chase for a vehicle code violation and they say even though the officer broke off the chase, he continued driving at a high rate of speed without his lights and sirens.

The executive director of the citizen police review board, Beth Pittinger, says the message from the public safety director is loud and clear.

“I think what we’re hearing is, look, our standard is higher, the expectation is there and you will reach it,” Pittinger said.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that the officer presented his case at a hearing before the public safety director.

The director now has two weeks to decide whether to uphold the firing or reduce it.

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