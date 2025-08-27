Pittsburgh police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Na’Kiya Cook was last seen in Brownsville on Minooka Street at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police say.
She is known to spend time in Carrick, Brownsville and the Carnegie Library in Carrick.
Cook is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
