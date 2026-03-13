Pittsburgh Police looking for missing woman from Westwood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing woman from the city’s Westwood neighborhood.

Patricia “Patty” Johnson was last seen leaving her house on foot in the 1400 block of Barr Avenue on Thursday morning.

She was wearing a black Pittsburgh Penguins hoodie, blue jeans, white shoes and glasses. Police said she was carrying a blue Marshalls shopping bag and a brown purse.

Johnson is described as having a slender build and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weighs around 120 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police SVU at 412-323-7141 or 911.

