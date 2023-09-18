Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

Kahleem Morton, 13, went missing from Beechview around 7 p.m. Friday and was last seen in Carrick on Saturday.

He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white Air Force One sneakers.

Police said Morton is known to frequent the South Side area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

