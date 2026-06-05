Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

A’Kyher Thompson, 13, is considered endangered due to his age, police say,

A’Kyher was last seen at Colfax Elementary on Beechwood Boulevard on May 29.

He is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 80 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to wear a black ski mask, black pants and silver sneakers.

A’Kyher frequently visits East Liberty, Homewood, East Hills, Wilkinsburg and the Squirrel Hill Business District.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

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