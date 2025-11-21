Pittsburgh Police sergeant convicted in hit-and-run crash in 2021 facing new DUI charges

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Police sergeant is now on paid leave after Plum Borough Police say he was driving drunk.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce is working to learn more about the suspect, who was previously charged and convicted for hitting a Channel 11 reporter in a crash and then fleeing the scene years ago.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. to learn how he ended up with charges for a second time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group