Pittsburgh Public Schools announces $360K new educator apprenticeship program

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools said it is launching a new educator apprenticeship program designed to help address critical staffing needs.

The district announced on Thursday that it had received state approval to establish an Educator Registered Apprenticeship Program (ERAP).

The program is designed to act as a “grow-your-own” educator pipeline.

This comes at a time when Pittsburgh Public Schools faces a staffing shortage, particularly in Special Education (SPED) and English Language Development (ELD), the district said. Students who need SPED services have increased by 2.5% and students in need of ELD services have jumped by just under 50%.

Other goals include incorporating the program into PPS’s Emerging Educators Program and increasing diversity among teaching staff.

Funding for the project is covered by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. PPS will receive over $360K, which they say is a portion of the Commonwealth’s $7.76 million investment into teacher apprenticeship programs.

The current plan for the program includes the following goals:

Collaboration with the Apprenticeship & Training Office (ATO) to ensure ERAP aligns with Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship (CTRA) standards

Formal affirmation of partnerships with institutions of higher education to provide the required technical instruction for Pennsylvania teacher certification

Establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers outlining working conditions and compensation for participating members

Submission of the CTRA application and engagement throughout the approval process

Alignment of the Emerging Educators pre-apprenticeship curriculum with ERAP

Recruitment and preparation of PPS teachers to serve as mentors

Recruitment and enrollment of apprentice cohorts

Details on application timelines and eligibilty will be released as the project develops.

Officials hope to launch the program during the 2026-27 school year.

