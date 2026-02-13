Pittsburgh Public Schools begins collecting donations for annual shoe drive

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is collecting donations for its annual shoe drive.

The district said on Friday that it would collect donations districtwide to support local communities and their partners, the Homewood Children’s Village and Community Schools.

New or gently used shoes can be dropped off starting Feb. 16 through April 16.

Sneakers, cleats, sandals, boots and dress shoes will be accepted in all sizes.

The drop-off locations are:

Arlington PreK–8

Arsenal PreK–5

Arsenal 6–8

Faison K–5

King PreK–8

Langley PreK–8

Lincoln PreK–5

Milliones 6–12

Westinghouse 6–12

Pittsburgh Public Schools Administration Building

Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The district said its goal is to collect 100 bags of shoes per site.

Anyone in need of more information is encouraged to contact LeAna Creighton by calling 412-529-3083 or emailing lcreighton1@pghschools.org.

More information is also available on the Pittsburgh Public Schools website.

