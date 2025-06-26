Pittsburgh Public Schools board votes to start public hearings for possible school closures

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public School District is moving forward with its plan to close schools.

The school board voted on Wednesday night to hold public hearings on the closure of 12 schools across nine buildings.

Under state law, districts must hold public hearings for a minimum of three months prior to any decision to close a school.

May who oppose the plan say they see it as the first step toward inevitable closures.

“When I think about what has caused me pause to say we have not led this process in a way that we could have that assured trust,” Devon Taliaferro said.

No closures would take place during the 2025-26 school year.

The board did approve an amendment requiring the district to publish plans reconfiguring the grade structures, as well as how staff will transition if closures are approved.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the public hearings would start.

