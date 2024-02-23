Pittsburgh Public Schools celebrates Black History Month with visits from local changemakers

PITTSBURGH — Politicians, doctors, scientists and leaders gathered at PPS Fulton PreK-5 to honor Black History Month and inspire the next generation of changemakers.

Usually, Black History Month honors the contributions of African Americans past, but on Friday at PPS Fulton, elementary students didn’t just recognize the past, they were able to envision themselves as the future.

“Seeing people that look like them that are doing amazing things,” said Sonia Brown, a teacher at PPS Fulton.

African American changemakers from across the city came to visit and teach.

“Today we have physicians, doctors, chief of police, a physicist, and the kids are so excited to talk with them and see all these people,” Brown said.

The goal of the annual program is to show their students that regardless of their skin color they can be whatever they want to be if they work hard.

“It’s important to show kids that Black History Month is not just one month it’s throughout the year, and [here] we celebrate that history and don’t try to erase it,” said parent, Alisha West.

West said a lot of planning and coordination goes into the program, but it’s all worth it for students like her son Aiden and his friends who get to learn about occupations they never knew existed.

“[I liked seeing] all the Black history people,” said Aiden Barber, a fourth grader at the school.

“I liked getting to see all the Black history speakers talk and influence the younger kids,” said Elijah Botts, a 5th grader at the school.

Channel 11 News asked students after meeting all the professionals what they want to be when they grow up.

“Mayor Gainey because he wasn’t afraid to talk loud,” said Tyrique Walker, a first grader at PPS Fulton.

Teacher and parent told Channel 11 News that once this year’s event ends they begin planning the next.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group