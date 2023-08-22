Pittsburgh ranks among top places for families in U.S. News & World Report list

If you’re looking for a family atmosphere, Pittsburgh is among the top 25 best places in the U.S.

That’s according to the U.S. News and World Report’s recently released list of best places to live for families in America in 2023-24.

The ranking lists the the Steel City as No. 13 and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, as No. 20.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

