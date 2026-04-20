Pittsburgh recreation centers will be open for remote learning, to host youth draft parties

PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh Recreation Centers will be open for remote learning for students this week during the NFL Draft.

From Wednesday through Friday, the city said students will have access to internet, supplies, activities, breakfast and lunch throughout the school day.

All 10 recreation centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days, except the Jefferson Recreation Center, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Thursday and Friday, the city will host draft parties for kids at the Ammon Rec Center and Magee Rec Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The draft parties will have food and special activities on each day, including:

Thursday: punt, pass and kick games, flag football skills challenges and raffles

Friday: flag clinic with Pittsburgh Flag Football League

On Saturday, the events will end with flag football games from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ammon Rec Center and Magee Rec Center. Registration is not required.

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