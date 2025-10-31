Pittsburgh Regional Transit to suspend Downtown rail service Monday during electrical line repairs

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit will suspend rail service in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday to conduct repairs on overhead electrical lines.

Inbound rail service will terminate at Penn Park Station. Shuttle buses will be available to transport passengers along Liberty Avenue to Gateway Station, with stops at and across the street from Wood Street Station.

From Gateway, rail service will resume to North Side and Allegheny Station.

Wood Street Station will be completely closed on Monday.

Service from the North Shore will end at Gateway Station. Passengers traveling to the South Hills will need to transfer to a shuttle bus to reach Penn Park Station, where they can board outbound trains.

Riders are advised to allow for at least 20 minutes of additional travel time due to the changes in service.

Regular rail service is expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

If you have questions, you can contact PRT Customer Service at 412-442-2000, or reach out via Twitter @PghTransitCare or live chat at www.ridePRT.org.

