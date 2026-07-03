PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit unveiled a specially wrapped light rail vehicle in recognition of America250, the nationwide commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The commemorative vehicle draws inspiration from the iconic “Spirit of ’76” streetcar that operated in Pittsburgh during the nation’s Bicentennial celebration in 1976.

“Nearly 50 years ago, Port Authority marked our nation’s Bicentennial with a memorable “Spirit of ”76′ streetcar that became a symbol of celebration throughout our region,” PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman said. “As America prepares to celebrate its 250th, we’re proud to honor that history and connect today’s riders to a unique chapter in Pittsburgh’s transit story.”

Pittsburgh Regional Transit unveils America250-inspired light rail vehicle Pittsburgh Regional Transit unveiled a specially wrapped light rail vehicle in recognition of America250.

The unveiling of PRT’s tribute coincides with the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum’s recent restoration and unveiling of a Bicentennial-era streetcar.

The commemorative vehicle, numbered #4255, will operate throughout PRT’s light rail system at least through the rest of the year, officials say.

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