Pittsburgh relaunches OCHS Co-Response Program for mental health emergencies

PITTSBURGH — On Wednesday, the City of Pittsburgh announced the official relaunch of the Office of Community Health and Safety’s Co-Response program, which pairs a police officer with a social worker to respond as a team to certain calls.

“We have a law enforcement officer who is committed to this type of response, and we have a mental health professional right on site,” said Sheldon Williams, Pittsburgh Public Safety director.

During a press conference, city officials said this will allow those officer/social worker teams to provide specialized care that extends beyond a typical 911 response.

“No two emergency calls are alike,” said Cara Cruz, public information officer for Pittsburgh Public Safety. “Many of the 911 calls police encounter each day require the time to build trust, connect individuals with resources, and help them navigate complex systems.”

The program was put on hiatus last fall but resurfaced last month with some changes. Teams will provide coverage in each of the six police zones throughout the entire city, with an extra team specifically assigned to the downtown area.

“All of the zones have different needs, so a workday can look very different for each unit. I’m downtown on foot with my partner, and our other teams are in patrol cars. With high-impact areas, they can park and walk,” said Jaime Gribben-Mahoney, a social worker.

If there are two incidents in the same zone, nearby teams can assist, or the city can utilize its integrated response teams to respond without law enforcement if it is not needed.

“This program will reduce unnecessary arrests, decrease the likelihood of emergency room visits when other services may be more appropriate, and increase the chance that individuals receive the treatment and support that they need,” said Chief Jason Lando of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Those involved believe there has already been an impact, from working to locate missing people to safely bringing a man down from a bridge.

“In Zone One, Officer Rodriguez and Kayla supported the SWAT team in de-escalating someone in crisis through rapport building, which helped divert them into care while maintaining safety in the community,” Gribben-Mahoney said.

The city is working to fill open social worker positions for all police zones. Once those positions are filled, they will train with police officers at the city’s Co-Responder Academy.

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