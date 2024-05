Pittsburgh’s Will Loevner had more than one reason to celebrate after winning the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday.

Loevner dropped to one knee after crossing the finish line and proposed to his girlfriend, Emma. She said “Yes.”

It was Loevner’s second win in two years. He beat his time last year by 12 seconds.

