HEAT ADVISORY: Prolonged, potentially dangerous heat wave will grip the Pittsburgh area this week

PITTSBURGH — Please take it easy outside this week.

A prolonged and potentially dangerous heat wave will grip our area this week. High temperatures will be in the 90s much of the week. The humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees at times during the afternoon and early evening.

A couple of cooling thunderstorms will be possible Monday and Tuesday afternoon, but most of the area will be pretty dry through the week.

Temperatures will slowly climb through the mid-90s during the week with Thursday being the hottest day with a high of 96 degrees. The humidity will make it feel hotter, which is why the National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Watches for much of the area.

Heat-related illnesses can increase significantly in the extreme heat. Make sure to be prepared and find ways to keep you and your family cool. Make sure to stay out of the sun, stay in air-conditioning, keep hydrated and keep pets out of the heat.

