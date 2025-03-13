Pittsburgh residents impacted by Rivers Casino Philadelphia data breach

PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh residents have been impacted by a data breach at the Rivers Casino in Philadelphia.

A spokesperson for Rivers Casino told Channel 11 that there was recently unauthorized access to certain computer systems at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. Letters sent to impacted customers said that someone got into files that contained names, social security numbers and birthdates.

“While the incident occurred on Rivers Casino Philadelphia’s systems, the files involved in the incident included certain files held by Rivers Casino Philadelphia, which included patron information from the Rivers Casino Philadelphia and Pittsburgh locations,” the spokesperson said.

Rivers Casino did not say who might have accessed the files or how many customers were impacted.

