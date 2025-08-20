Pittsburgh Riverhounds’ planned stadium expansion promises economic benefits for city, South Shore

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are looking to the future with a major proposal to expand their stadium at Station Square, a move that team officials and local leaders say could revitalize the South Shore and bring significant economic benefits to the city.

At a press conference Tuesday, the Riverhounds unveiled renderings for a proposed expansion that would transform their current venue into a 15,000-seat stadium.

The new facility would meet U.S. Soccer’s Division I professional league standards and potentially host larger Division I college matches.

“This is an exciting day for the South Shore and for the Pittsburgh soccer community,” said Jeff Garner, president of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

The team estimates the project could generate at least $10 million annually for the city.

State Sen. Wayne Fontana (D-42nd District) voiced strong support for the initiative, calling it a long-term investment in the region’s economic future.

“There’s no question that in the long term, the expansion of this stadium will create a tremendous impact on economic growth in our city and county,” Fontana said.

For many who live and work in Station Square, the potential boost in foot traffic comes as welcome news.

Beth Pavlidez, who has worked in the area for years, said business activity has slowed in recent times.

“I have seen an enormous decrease in foot traffic due to many reasons,” Pavlidez told Channel 11, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a key factor.

The economic downturn has been felt by local businesses.

Tina Shamolovitch, a bartender at Homerun Harry’s, said while business has dropped, soccer games do bring customers in, and a larger stadium could multiply that effect.

“It’ll be wonderful, absolutely wonderful to have more business down here since everything is closing up,” Shamolovitch said.

She hopes the expansion will not only increase business but also attract new ones.

“Hopefully, more businesses will come, you know what I mean — this is a landmark of Pittsburgh down here,” she added.

The Riverhounds have applied to join Division I professional soccer, with a projected launch date of 2028.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group