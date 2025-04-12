Pittsburgh Sakura Project hosts cherry blossom viewing party

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Sakura Project (PSP) hosted a cherry blossom viewing party on Saturday at North Park from 2pm to 4pm.

According to the release, this free event allowed people to enjoy the cherry blossoms from every angle and learn more about tree care with a demonstration.

PSP was joined by special guest, Takumi Kato. Kato is a famous Japanese drummer who shares the art of drumming to people across the world.

The unofficial national flower of Japan, cherry blossoms symbolize many things: delicate beauty and transience, new beginnings, friendship of the US and Japan.

PSP is an independent nonprofit organization that planted and maintains 250 ornamental cherry trees in North Park. To learn more, click or tap here .

