Pittsburgh Steeler DeShon Elliott opens food pantry in Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Deshon Elliott opened a food pantry for local kids in Swissvale.

Deshon Elliott’s Victory Vault opened at the Dickinson Preparatory STEM Academy on Tuesday.

It aims to provide meals and snacks to students in need, just ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Just being able to give back at this time of the year feels really good. Holidays, whether it’s Thanksgiving or Christmas, kids are always appreciative and I love to know I put a smile on their face,” Elliott said.

Along with the pantry, Elliott personally hand-delivers meals and groceries to students’ homes in the neighborhood.

