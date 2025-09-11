Pittsburgh Steelers announce plans to build premium ‘1933 Club’ inside Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — A new, exclusive way to experience football is in the works at Acrisure Stadium.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced plans to build a new premium club, the 1933 Club, inside Acrisure Stadium, set to open for the 2026 NFL season.

The 1933 Club aims to provide members with an elevated game day experience, offering restaurant-quality food, exclusive access to player areas, and a speakeasy environment.

“The 1933 Club addresses the desire of our most loyal fans for an enhanced game day experience,” said Ryan Huzjak, senior vice president of business operations for the Steelers.

The 1933 Club will feature an all-inclusive private space for members, complete with special lounge areas and a walk-up bar. Members will have access to screens throughout the club to watch the field.

The club will also provide exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to views of the Steelers locker room entrance and player tunnel.

Memberships to the 1933 Club will be available for purchase by season ticket holders later this year, and enrollment will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Outside of game days, the space will be available to rent for private events, making it a versatile addition to Acrisure Stadium.

Officials say construction of the 1933 Club will not affect stadium seating, as it will be built in a section currently housing employees’ offices.

