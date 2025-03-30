Pittsburgh Steelers kick off Girls Flag Football season in Westmoreland County

LATROBE, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off their annual Girls Flag Football season this weekend.

Athletes from six local high schools and seven colleges met up at St. Vincent College in Westmoreland County to compete in two games each on Saturday. This week, Jeannette, McKeesport, Plum, Penn Hills, Woodland Hills, and Gateway participated.

What started as a club sport in Southwestern Pennsylvania has now grown to include over 50 high schools.

“Girls have been playing football and flag football for years and years. It’s been in communities but it’s never been official; they’ve never been able to put on their school jersey, whether it’s a high school or college jersey. Now, they have that opportunity to compete,” said Senior Manager of Alumni Relations and Youth Football Mike Marchinsky.

The Steelers have contributed more than $250,000 to develop Girls Flag Football in Western Pennsylvania. The money helps pay for uniforms, travel, coaches and athletic trainers.

Giant Eagle, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Spread Group have also helped make games happen on Saturday.

