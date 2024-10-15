Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson ‘in consideration’ to start game versus Jets, Mike Tomlin says

PITTSBURGH — Quarterback Russell Wilson is being considered for the starting role during this week’s matchup against the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomin said.

The Steelers take on the Jets Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. on Channel 11.

Tomlin addressed the media Tuesday and said both Wilson and Justin Fields are scheduled to work Wednesday.

Mike Tomlin says Russell Wilson is in consideration this week, and they'll see where that leads him.



Fields has been the Steelers starting quarterback since Wilson was ruled out with an injury at the start of the season. Under Fields at the helm, the Black and Gold have a record of 4-2 and sit tied for first place in the competitive AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Justin has been really good, we’ve been really good at times-but not to be confused as great. This is a competitive league, we’re trying to position ourselves to be that team,” Tomlin said. “We got a player with talent who hadn’t had an opportunity to play so we’re going to potentially explore those things.”

Tomlin went on to say that Wilson will get first-team reps at some point this week, but he still hasn’t decided who gets the ball first.

Tomlin said the decision will come closer to game time, but that there is a scenario where both Wilson and Fields are used.

Tomlin also confirmed that Zach Frazier and Nick Herbig have been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Frazier, who suffered an ankle injury in the Steelers’ 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, has been ruled week-to-week.

